North Carolina restaurant receives $1,000 tip on reopening day: 'There's so much kindness in this world'

Talk about a tipping point.

The employees of one North Carolina restaurant were shocked to receive a $1,000 tip on the establishment’s reopening day amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Famous Toastery in Wilmington reopened its doors to the public on Saturday, during which two first-time customers left an incredibly generous gratuity of $1,000 on their $43.31 breakfast bill.

“There’s so much kindness in this world. There really is,” restaurant owner Jamie Kloiber told WCET of the sweet surprise.

Though the thoughtful tippers remain anonymous, the Famous Toastery identified the customers as a local couple who seemed to truly enjoy their meal.

“They made a point to comment on their experience with us. A truly genuine couple,” a rep for the restaurant wrote on Facebook. “After they had left, our hostess noticed the incredibly generous tip.”

As seen on the receipt, the mystery diners initially left – then scratched out – a $20 tip, ultimately leaving $1,000 with the note "Bless you all!"

Better yet, employees in the front and back of the restaurant elected to split the tip to share, Kloiber said.

