New Jersey pizza beats New York for best pizza in America

The Garden State just nabbed the title for the best pizza in the country.

New Jersey upstaged New York on Food & Wine’s list of best "pizza states" in America.

"New Jersey is the best place to eat pizza in the country right now. The state is one in an elite group remaining true to their heritage, through long periods of time when others were too busy crashing ahead into the future to care about theirs," Food & Wine senior editor David Landsel reported in his ranking published earlier this week.

Landsel, a native New Yorker, sang the praises of Jersey City’s Razza, known for its wood fire pies and craft Italian beer. The Grove Street destination features menu highlights like its signature Margherita pie using ingredients straight from the Garden State. The food writer also championed Bread & Salt, another Jersey City staple boasting thin-crust, Roman-style pizza.

Nabbing the No. 2 spot on the list of doughy supremacy is Connecticut. New Haven, known for its coal-fired pizza, has become a tourist destination for its thin-crust, well-done, crispy pies with more sauce than cheese at institutions like Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana and nearby Sally’s Apizza, founded in 1930.

The Empire State ranked third on the list with Landsel opening, "Long before the pandemic, New York’s aggressive self-belief in its own pizza had started to seem a little dated." He touted John’s of Bleeker Street in Manhattan’s West Village neighborhood as one of the best, spotlighting its "remarkably thin-crusted, but never dry or brittle" pie.

And, on a more bready note, Chicago's deep dish-style pie got some recognition with Illinois landing the No. 4 spot. Burtt’s Place, a pan-pie pizzeria in the Morton Grove neighborhood received a shoutout.

Rounding out the list of best "pizza states" were California, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Ohio and Missouri.