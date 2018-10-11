New Hampshire restaurant offering free steak tips for anyone who can help put burglar behind bars

Wait, are side dishes included?

A recently burglarized restaurant in New Hampshire is offering a tasty treat for anyone who can help solve the crime: Free steak tips for the duration of the criminal’s sentence.

In a Facebook post shared Tuesday, the Tuckaway Tavern and Butchery in Raymond, N.H., announced that the restaurant had been robbed by a “dirtbag” in the early hours of the morning. It also shared surveillance photos of the suspect, who reportedly made off with around $25,000 from the eatery’s safe, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader.

So now, in a promotion that the management “never thought [they] would have to run,” the restaurant is promising its steak tips – along with $2,000 – to anyone who calls in with information leading to the arrest of the thief.

They’re calling it “Tip-off for Tips.”

The post then directed the public to contact the Raymond Police Department with any leads. A representative for the Tuckaway Tavern was not immediately available to confirm whether any tips had been reported.

News of the restaurant’s offer piqued the interest of at least a few locals, and also the news team at NH1, who called the steak tips so good that they’re “worth ratting someone out for.”

The Raymond Police Department also announced in a news release that anyone with information should contact Detective Drake or call the station at 603-895-4747.