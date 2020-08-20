Nebraska Red Lobster waitress receives $100 tip, note thanking her for wearing mask

Mask mandates since restaurants have reopened have continued to cause controversy.

However, one waitress in Nebraska had a customer with a very different reaction to the mandatory facial coverings.

Noelle Hughbank, a waitress at a Red Lobster in Lincoln, Neb., received a $100 tip, and a note thanking her for wearing her mask.

"This is my response to the idiot who tipped five cents because of masks. Feel free to move out of the state of Nebraska. Thanks for wearing masks. Let's see if this makes the news,” the customer's note read, Hughbank told local outlet KOLN.

The anonymous patron is referencing a story that went viral earlier this month, which also took place in Lincoln.

Waitress Ali Siverhus was working at a restaurant when she said a customer left her a 5-cent tip on a $38.15 tab, and a note that read “get rid of masks, tips will be bigger.”

A little over two weeks later, Hughbanks received her tip, which left her emotional.

"I cried," said Hughbanks to KOLN. "I think it's beautiful. You know we're not just doing this for ourselves were doing it for everyone. It made me cry that I got the recognition but I think it could have been anybody."

The man left before Hughbanks was able to thank him, the report shared.

Instances with customers and restaurant and grocery store employees have gotten so intense, a state went as far as to issue a law to protect customer service workers.

Illinois recently approved a bill that makes it a felony for anyone to assault a retail or restaurant worker enforcing mask laws in the state.