Natural Light offering spring break trip to Florida island: 'Vacation of a lifetime'

Natural Light's got a bright idea for any college students desperate to celebrate some semblance of spring break this year, giving away an epic island vacation in a new promotion.

The beer brand is celebrating the launch of its new Pineapple Lemonade Naturdays beer with the daydream-worthy prize, Natty Light said in a statement shared with Fox News on Thursday. The new light lager follows the original strawberry lemonade Naturdays, which was the top beer innovation by volume and sales of 2019, the company said.

"Naturdays was created for spending time with your friends and being there for unforgettable memories. Following the success of Naturdays Strawberry Lemonade, we wanted to continue the momentum by adding a refreshing, tropical variety to the Naturdays family," said Daniel Blake, vice president of U.S. Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch.

"Inspired by that spirit, we’re celebrating the release of Naturdays Pineapple Lemonade by offering our fans the vacation of a lifetime, because everyone could use a little fun in the sun right now."

In a toast to the breezy brew, Natty Light hopes to revive spring break with the grand giveaway. Now through March 14, youths ages 21 and up are invited enter a social media contest, chiming in on the specific sweepstakes posts on Natty Light’s social media accounts using the hastags #Naturdays and #Sweepstakes and tagging five friends for a chance to win big.

From there, one lucky winner and their posse will be invited to East Sister Rock Island in Marathon Key, Fla., according to the official rules.

The winner will also receive $5,000 for travel, accommodations for two nights, a private chef and a boat charter around the Florida Keys. The exact dates of the getaway will be determined by winner, subject to availability and change. The sweepstakes must redeemed by December 31, 2021, and the entire experience is valued at a whopping $30,000.

In the statement shared, a spokesperson for the beer brand stressed that safety is paramount amid the ongoing outbreak.

"Consumer safety is our top priority, and Natural Light will follow all CDC, state, and local guidelines when it comes to COVID-19 precautions," they said.

Whether students are spending this semester on an emptier campus or at their parents’ house, a free vacation with best friends sure sounds like the ultimate study break.