Soft Drinks
Published

Naked man arrested after being found inside Pepsi truck with numerous empty bottles

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
All he wanted was a Pepsi.

A Lawton, Okla., man was arrested after being discovered naked inside a semi-trailer full of Pepsi on Tuesday, laying with numerous empty bottles of soda.

The man was found inside a Pepsi truck with numerous empty soda bottles around him.

The suspect was found around 6:30 a.m. after a company employee at the plant, where the trailer had been dropped off, noticed the vehicle had been tampered with and the transport seal was broken, police shared in a press release. Soda was also leaking in the back.

The man, who was found naked in the trailer, was arrested and charged with third degree burglary after initially being taken to a hospital for review.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.