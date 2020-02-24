Mrs. Dash seasoning brand drops 'Mrs.' from its name

Apparently, Mrs. Dash is now a single woman.

Following a 37-year union since the salt-free seasoning products hit store shelves in 1983, the brand is back on the market and no longer a missus, parent company B&G Foods Inc. announced last week.

This spring, the salt-free brand will reintroduce itself by the shorter name “Dash.”

In a statement, Dash's parent company said that the updated moniker “captures the salt-free seasoning line's ability to quickly and easily add salt-free flavor to any dish,” with no mention of any former implications of its assumed gender roles.

"The Dash line of salt-free seasonings will continue to allow consumers to elevate their cooking quickly and simply — in a dash," Julie Gould, marketing director of B&G Foods, said in a statement on Thursday. "For 30-plus years, the Mrs. Dash brand has been a trusted salt-free seasoning staple in American homes and we're thrilled to roll out the new Dash branding and products as well as a partnership with Joy Bauer, one of the most trusted and sought-after health experts in the country."

Looking ahead, health and nutrition expert Bauer will star in national advertising campaigns for Dash, and publish low-sodium recipes that the brand will share online.

A new product will also join the Dash lineup of salt-free spices, seasoning mixes and marinades this spring: Dash plans to release a new blend called “Everything But the Salt,” offering the delicious flavor of everything bagels, the company said.

Intriguingly, however, the brand isn’t quite calling its marriage quits online, as the official website will remain MrsDash.com. AdAge speculates that this is because Proctor & Gamble appears to own the URL for Dash.com, which is also the name of one of its detergents.