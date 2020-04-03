Mom raises money for local hospital by baking toilet paper roll cake: 'I just can't believe how crazy it all went'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A talented mom-of-two baked a funny cake in the shape of a toilet paper roll to raise money for her local hospital - and ended up raising over $2,455 in just 24 hours.

Lisa Jamieson, 38, baked the chocolate fudge sponge cake on Tuesday evening, iced to look like a toilet roll, and emblazoned with icing letters spelling out “STAY HOME.”

By Wednesday morning, the mom, from Milton Keynes, Bucks., had set up a JustGiving page, to auction off the cake to raise money for Milton Keynes Hospital.

With the JustGiving page open for donations for just 24 hours, Lisa, who runs a small home baking business, set her target at just $122.

But by the time she closed the JustGiving page on Thursday lunchtime, Lisa was amazed to have received a whopping $2,681 from 260 supporters.

She said, "I just can't believe how crazy it all went. To say I am amazed is an understatement.

"I spent the day constantly refreshing my emails and couldn’t believe how much the total was going up by.

"I am so, so grateful to each and every person that has donated to such an amazing cause."

Lisa said that she was "challenged" on her cake-making business page on Facebook to create a “toilet roll cake.”

She said, "I decided instead of wasting the cake I would try and raise $122 for Milton Keynes Hospital.

"I know how important it is to support them right now - they are all working so hard and under so much pressure.

"So I set up my JustGiving page and started sharing the link. My friends and family donated and shared and it just escalated from there."