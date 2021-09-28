Expand / Collapse search
Miracle Whip trends on Twitter, causing great debate on the condiment

Social media users were also confused on why Miracle Whip was trending as an entertainment topic

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
Technically speaking, Miracle Whip is famous.

It’s not uncommon for random words and phrases to appear on Twitter’s trending list, as social media users will debate just about anything. Sometimes, however, a trending topic will be categorized in a way that confuses users and ends up making the topic trend more when everyone starts asking what is going on.

For example, Twitter users noticed on Tuesday that "Miracle Whip" was trending under "entertainment" instead of "food." This seemingly left Twitter users confused, as the topic appeared to be trending due to people debating whether Miracle Whip was better than mayonnaise in tuna salad.

One user posted a screenshot of their trending list, featuring Mircale Whip, and commented, "Things I never thought I'd see: Miracle whip as ‘entertainment.’

The topic seemingly originated when actress Yvette Nicole Brown posted about putting Miracle Whip on tuna salad, sparking a debate about the merits of the topping. Since Brown is a well-known, that might explain why Twitter labeled the topic as "entertainment."

Users continued to debate the condiment, with one person posting, "Miracle Whip is disgusting and will never be mayonnaise. That's it. That's the tweet."

Another commenter, however, came to Miracle Whip’s defense, writing, "People be on the Internet trashing Miracle Whip while they have a couple jars of the stuff sitting in their kitchen."

A third group also emerged – people who apparently didn’t realize what Miracle Whip was.

Or, as one user put it, "I don't understand the difference between mayonnaise and Miracle Whip, and at this point I'm too embarrassed to ask."