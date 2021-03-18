Michigan DoorDash driver drops pizza on ground, stuffs it back in box

Pizza toppings like pineapple can cause controversy, but most people can probably agree they don’t want dirt on their pie.

A Detroit man’s dinner was spoiled when the DoorDash driver who was delivering his pizza dropped it out of the box and onto his home’s front porch. The whole incident was caught on video by his doorbell camera.

Rodney King Jr. told FOX 2 in Detroit that he and his wife had ordered the pizza one day when neither of them felt like cooking. They watched from their doorbell camera as the delivery driver arrived.

"When the guy was walking up to our porch, we saw that he was holding the pizza vertically, so from there I knew for a fact that the pizza was outside of the box," King told FOX 2. And then the pizza fell on the ground from the vertical box.

Still, King thought the driver might own up to what had happened. He was wrong.

"As soon as I saw the pizza hit the floor, my heart sank a little bit," he told FOX 2. "I was hungry, but I was really hoping he would do the right thing."

Rather than admitting the mistake, the delivery driver shoved the dirtied pizza back into the box and placed it back down on the porch as if nothing had happened.

"So afterward, he looked at the pizza, he went and he started to scoop it back into the box and make it look as pretty as he could, picked up all the crumbs and everything, and then walked off."

Instead of enjoying his hot meal, King had to file a complaint with DoorDash. He said the company refunded his money.

A DoorDash spokesperson told FOX 2 that the driver’s behavior was "inappropriate and unacceptable" and that he had immediately been deactivated when they found out what had happened.

"We sincerely regret that this incident fell short of the experience we strive to provide every day," the spokesperson said.

As for King, he said the experience wouldn’t stop him from using the delivery service the next time he decides to have a pizza night.

"It wasn’t DoorDash’s fault," he told FOX 2.

This isn’t the only time a DoorDash driver has delivered less-than-expected service. In 2019, a Pennsylvania man said his DoorDash driver ate some of his food before dropping it off.