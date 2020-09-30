Renowned Michelin-starred restaurant in Napa Valley burns in California wildfire

A California wildfire has completely burned down a famed three-Michelin-star restaurant in Napa Valley.

The acclaimed The Restaurant at Meadowood was reduced to rubble Monday in the Glass Fire that has ripped through Napa County and forced thousands to flee their homes, the local ABC affiliate reported.

“We are all torn apart,” Christopher Kostow, TRAM’s head chef, wrote on Instagram Monday.

“A Eulogy is deserved, and will be given in due time…for now, I want to thank all of the TRAMily that have ever graced this magical space — and all of the guests over the years who have enjoyed the efforts of these multitudes,” Kostow continued.

Insider reported that the restaurant has plans to rebuild and reopen.

“Napa Valley and California have seen their share of challenges and have always demonstrated a resiliency that others emulate,” Kostow told the outlet. “The important thing right now is to protect lives and property, and address the bigger issue of climate change.”

The fast-growing Glass Fire ignited in Napa Valley Sunday morning around 4 a.m. local time and tripled in size over the course of a day. It’s now burned through 42,560 acres with 0 percent containment, the station reported.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Monday in Napa, Sonoma and Shasta counties as a trio of fires burn through the areas.

“If you’re in the area please stay safe and heed all warnings from your local officials,” the governor tweeted.

The Restaurant at Meadowood was one of at least 80 buildings destroyed by the Glass Fire, which has also consumed homes and wineries, CNN reported.

The Restaurant at Meadowood was one of just seven restaurants in the state to have received three stars.

“Few parts of the country have such a concentration of this nostalgic genre of fine dining: grand destination restaurants with big reputations, extravagant food and deep wine cellars,” wrote New York times critic Tejal Rao in a 2019 review of TRAM and other fine dining options in the Napa area.

Rao called the food “delicious” but “dull” offerings for the country’s elite, offering “amazing precision, sky-high prices and a sedating sort of predictability.”

This article was originally published with The New York Post.