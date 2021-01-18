Michelin holds digital event for the release of 2021 guide for France

Everything’s going digital these days.

As is the case with most industries, the food service industry had to make drastic changes in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This even includes the awarding of prestigious honors.

The Michelin guide published its annual French edition on Monday, Reuters reports. This came after a year of hard work from the guide’s reviewers, who often had to work around changing coronavirus restrictions to fit their reviews in.

Unlike previous years, this year’s awards ceremony was held as a digital event, the New York Post reports. Judges for the guide gathered at the Jules Verne restaurant on the second floor of the Eiffel Tower to present the coveted stars.

Many of the restaurants that received stars have been closed for months due to the ongoing pandemic.

According to Reuters, the guide’s inspectors were forced to work around coronavirus regulations. Inspectors would often find out at the last minute that restrictions had been lifted and they would plan as many restaurant visits as possible during these brief windows.

Gwendal Poullennec, international director for the Michelin guide, told Reuters, "They were able – while sticking to our time-honored methodology and making as many visits as usual – to establish a selection of restaurants as credible and trustworthy as in previous years."

According to the news outlet, one new restaurant, the AM par Alexandre Mazzia, received three stars for the first time this year. The newest edition also saw two restaurants get elevated from one star to two stars and 54 restaurants received their first star ever.