Memorial Day weekend: LongHorn Steakhouse offering barbecue tips, grilling 'hotline'

Yes, you’ve heard things are going to look different this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, something that doesn’t have to look so different is your perfect Memorial Day barbecue, because LongHorn Steakhouse has launched a social-media “hotline” for grilling advice from certified "Grill Masters."

Memorial Day weekend, dubbed the unofficial start to summer, is generally a time for cookouts and large social gatherings. Though the latter might not be possible due to the COVID-19 crisis, the former definitely will be in full swing as families gather 'round the grill to celebrate in their own backyards.

But for those who are a touch dubious about their grilling skills, LongHorn Steakhouse will be sitting by, ready to respond to your social media queries from in-hour grilling experts.

In order to solicit the advice of the grilling gurus, social media users must tag their queries with #LHGRILLUS on Twitter or Instagram, or post the question straight to LongHorn’s Facebook page. The meat sages will then do their best to offer immediate guidance to those in need.

However, if you’d rather avoid admitting your mistakes to the grilling aficionados at a fast-casual restaurant chain (and other social media users, in the process), you can just follow the advice of LongHorn’s executive chef, Michael Senich, who is also doling out some of his top grilling tips for beginners.

Among them, Senich recommends using a “generous amount of seasoning” of your meat, starting with a clean grill, not being afraid of heat — or flipping — and using a meat thermometer to make sure you’re getting the exact temperature you're aiming for.