McDonald's worker quits by posting sign at drive-thru: 'I hate this job'

Well, that’s one way to get a message across.

A message posted at a McDonald’s drive-thru from a seemingly disgruntled worker has gone viral on social media. Apparently, one of the restaurant’s employees really didn’t like working at the job.

Twitter user Great Ape Dad posted an image of the message to the social media site. The photo shows a McDonald’s drive-thru speaker with a note taped over it that says, "We are closed because I am quitting and I hate this job."

Since the image was uploaded earlier this week, it been retweeted over 21,000 times and has received over 200,000 likes.

In a follow-up post, Great Ape Dad wrote, "I spoke with the staff at this McDonald's today. It turns out the sign was put there by a night shift manager who suddenly quit, and it was left up overnight."

Many of the comments appeared to be in support of the unnamed worker, with several people commenting about their own experiences working for fast-food chains.

One user wrote, "That was a mood for just about everyone I worked with when I was at McDonald’s."

Others, however, had a less favorable view of the employee who quit.

"Thus begins the next great cycle of automation," wrote one user. "I give it three years tops before we start having McDonald's being able to operate without any employees at all."

Other users, however, were willing to admit that while it might be inconvenient, they understood the worker’s motivation.

"It's annoying when this happens," wrote one user, "but totally worth it for the sake of the workers."

Fox News reached out to McDonald's for comment but did not immediately receive a response.