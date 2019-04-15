McDonald’s thief sought after jumping through window, stealing food

A woman is being sought after jumping through an Arizona McDonald’s drive-thru window and assaulting an employee, before reportedly leaving with stolen food.

The unidentified woman was caught on camera crawling through the drive-thru window and running toward the kitchen.

The incident reportedly took place on Sunday, March 3 and 3:25 a.m. in Phoenix on N 51st Avenue, but the suspect has yet to be located by authorities, according to FOX 10.

According to police, the woman entered the fast-food restaurant and assaulted a clerk. She then took food items without paying and fled the McDonald’s. It was not reported if the clerk sustained injuries from the attack.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the woman, who is described as a Hispanic female, 23-35-years-old with brown hair and eyes. Those with information are asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.