McDonald's manager assaulted because chicken sandwiches took too long: report

This reaction definitely is not what was called for.

A McDonald’s customer in Florida allegedly assaulted the restaurant's manager because his food took too long to be prepared. The suspect has been arrested and is faces multiple charges related to the incident.

The incident occurred at a McDonald’s in Davie, Fla., on Monday just before 11 p.m., Local 10 reports. The suspect reportedly ordered six McChicken sandwiches from the drive-thru.

According to the news outlet, the food for the order needed to be cooked, so the manager asked the man to pull around the restaurant and wait so she could bring out the order. When she brought the food out to the car, however, the suspect allegedly assaulted her.

Sarah Allen, manager of the McDonald’s, told Local 10, "He went to arguing and yelling at me, he went to pushing the door on me as I am giving the bag to his friend. I’m like, ‘Sir, why are you doing this?’ And he is like, ‘Y’all took too long with my food.’"

She continued, "Over six McChicken’s and a large fries, that was not called for."

The suspect, identified as Daniel Suarez-Tellez, was taken into custody by authorities. The assault was reportedly caught on the restaurant’s security cameras. Suarez-Teller is allegedly facing charges of aggravated assault and battery.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

