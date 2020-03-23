McDonald's changes Golden Arches logo amid coronavirus outbreak to demonstrate social distancing

Even corporate logos can practice social distancing.

McDonald's in Brazil used the company's famous Golden Arches to promote the concept of social distancing. This comes as the company closed dining rooms across the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On the McDonald's Brazil Twitter page, the company's famous Golden Arches have been separated on the company's profile picture and header image. The main image also includes a message that roughly translates to, "separated for a moment to always be together."

The company also uploaded a video to its Instagram page, which displays the new logo.

In the video, the company describes the measures it is taking during the pandemic, which include closing its dining rooms. Instead, customers will be served through drive-thru, take-out and delivery services.

In a statement to Fox News, a spokesperson for McDonald's said: "As a brand that operates in nearly 120 countries, we share a collective responsibility to help our communities in times of need. Throughout the world, we are modifying operations to adhere to social distancing guidelines and increasing our already strong hygiene standards to protect restaurant crew and the public. We apologize for any misunderstanding of the intent to remind our customers and communities on the importance of social distancing during these uncertain times."

The statement appears to be referencing backlash the company received on social media. Some users were angry about the company's apparent treatment of its employees, Adage reports.

