McDonald's iced coffee with dead mouse claim sparks skepticism on social media

McDonald’s might not be to blame for this one.

A young man from Fargo, Ind., shared photos and videos on Facebook of a McDonald's iced coffee with what he claimed was a dead mouse floating inside it on Thursday.

POPEYES EMPLOYEE SEEN PREPARING CHICKEN SANDWICH OVER TRASH CAN

Landen Brocato said he purchased a McDonald's Frappe and noticed "a lump of something along the edge of the bottom."

Brocato said he assumed it was caramel syrup and left the drink on a shelf in his dorm room overnight.

"[Then] this morning I grabbed it to throw it away and notice the lump started to float and then I took a look and sure enough it was this mouse," Brocato said.

He later posted an update saying that he talked to someone at the fast-food restaurant and received a refund.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

But how the mouse got into the drink remains a mystery.

"Just got done talking to the head of the store and they gave me a refund and are looking into it checking cameras and such and also submitting it to corporate themselves," Brocato said. "Me and him both agreed that we have no clue how it would’ve gotten in there because it’s all blended and everything (I know that as well from working at DQ) but somehow it was there but it’s getting figured out.”

Many commenters replied to his post with skepticism, questioning how the animal could end up in the cup without anyone noticing until the next morning.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to Valley News Live, Fargo Cass Public Health confirmed that they received a complaint about the incident on Friday.

An inspection was carried out at the McDonald’s and reportedly did not find anything that was a "cause for concern."