McDonald's chef reveals why coffee from fast-food giant tastes so good

Coffee aficionados probably weren't expecting to read news items about McDonald's McCafé, yet the fast-food giant made headlines this month for its coffee's understated quality and loyal cult following.

"It's consistently good," Donna Locklin, of Salado, Texas, told Fox News Digital.

She started drinking McDonald's coffee about 20 years ago, she said, when she became eligible for the 25-cent "senior cup," but it quickly became one of her favorite brews.

"It's not too strong but has a rich brown color," she said. "It's never bitter and always fresh. And if it's ever not fresh, they will make you a fresh pot on the spot."

Locklin isn't alone in her sentiments. McDonald's coffee drinkers have also taken to social media for some serious java talk.

"Why is McDonald's coffee almost always better tasting than just about anything I buy and brew myself?" one Reddit user asked.

"Don't be ashamed," another user responded. "I like it, too."

"Can't be beat for the price," another person wrote on Reddit.

"We're paying attention to all the details to help ensure the best result."

With coffee options available on nearly every corner these days, what makes McCafé special?

McDonald's chef Mike Lingo revealed some of the history and science behind the blend in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"Coffee has been on McDonald's menu since 1948, when the menu had just nine items," he said.

"Over the years, we've worked to perfect the blend to give it the delicious, great flavor it has today. From the selection of our beans and quality of our roast to the equipment we use, we're paying attention to all the details to help ensure the best result."

Lingo shared that McDonald's uses 100% Arabica coffee beans sourced from Rainforest Alliance-certified farms or from farms participating in the McCafé Sustainability Improvement Platform (SIP) program.

"This blend is specifically made just for McDonald's McCafé," he said. "It's a medium-dark roast with a full-body fruity, floral and chocolate note."

Lingo said he's not surprised that McDonald's is appreciated for its coffee just as much as its iconic Quarter Pounder and fries.

"Nothing compares to starting your morning with a delicious cup of coffee, and we've spent decades perfecting it."

"While people love our burgers and fries, when we first open our doors in the morning, we're a breakfast restaurant," Lingo said.

There's not one closely guarded secret to McDonald's coffee, Lingo said.

It's a combination of things that keeps customers coming back.

"At McDonald's, we're focusing on making sure the little things are done right," he said.

"We have great partnerships in place to ensure that we are selecting the best beans for our blends and roast levels to bring out that great flavor."

Though the price of the senior cup has gone up, Locklin and her three sisters, who all live in different cities, still meet up regularly for coffee at McDonald's.

"It's always just right," she said.