Martha Stewart's bagel habit sparks fierce debate across social media: 'Put her back in jail'

Lifestyle icon says she cuts bagels into small portions, tops each piece with cream cheese

By Kelly McGreal Fox News
Martha Stewart set off an online debate after sharing her unconventional way of eating a bagel.

The author and lifestyle icon shared photos on Instagram earlier this month demonstrating what she described as her preferred way to enjoy the New York staple.

Instead of eating the bagel as a sandwich or in traditional open-face form, Stewart cut it into smaller portions — topping each piece individually with cream cheese.

In the caption, Stewart revealed the approach helps her feel satisfied without overeating, calling the method "very satisfying."

She added that the bagel must come from Connecticut-based PopUp Bagels — noting that the technique was introduced to her years ago by her daughter, Alexis.

Split image showing an older woman with silver hair wearing a beige turtleneck against a red event backdrop beside fresh everything bagels topped with sesame and poppy seeds on a wooden board.

Martha Stewart sparked debate by sharing that she cuts a bagel into small pieces and tops each with cream cheese to feel satisfied without overeating. (Sean Zanni/Getty Images; iStock)

The post quickly drew attention on social media, sparking strong reactions from bagel enthusiasts.

One commenter joked, "Queen Martha, this is a violation of the bagel code of ethics."

Another reaction took a more extreme tone, with one user actually declaring, "Put her back in jail."

Others argued the method felt overly restrictive or sent the wrong message about food.

Older woman with shoulder-length blonde hair wearing a lavender top and gold earrings, smiling at a formal event with a dark backdrop.

Stewart said her daughter introduced her to the bagel technique years ago. (Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images)

Not all responses were negative, however. 

Some users said Stewart's post inspired them to try the method themselves, saying they adopted the same approach after watching her break the bagel into smaller pieces and add cream cheese to each one.

"PopUp Bagels is known for eating bagels a little differently — grip, rip and dip style. That being said, we encourage everyone to enjoy their bagel however they want, which is why we sell them hot and whole," founder Adam Goldberg told Fox News Digital. 

"Queen Martha, this is a violation of the bagel code of ethics."

"Martha just took that idea to a whole new level, and we love seeing all the creative ways people make it their own."

Stewart later updated the caption to strike a more humorous tone, emphasizing the post was meant lightheartedly.

Martha Stewart is on the left in a sparkly top. The image is split with a bagel cut into a slice on a place.

Reactions to Stewart's bagel method were mixed, with some criticizing it or joking about it, while others said they were inspired to try her method. (Dia Dipasupil/Staff; Portland Press Herald)

"CAN'T ANYONE TAKE A JOKE??????YIKES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!?!!!!" she wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to Stewart's team for comment.

Kelly McGreal is a production assistant with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

