Martha Stewart's bagel habit sparks fierce debate across social media: 'Put her back in jail'

Martha Stewart set off an online debate after sharing her unconventional way of eating a bagel.

The author and lifestyle icon shared photos on Instagram earlier this month demonstrating what she described as her preferred way to enjoy the New York staple.

Instead of eating the bagel as a sandwich or in traditional open-face form, Stewart cut it into smaller portions — topping each piece individually with cream cheese.

In the caption, Stewart revealed the approach helps her feel satisfied without overeating, calling the method "very satisfying."

She added that the bagel must come from Connecticut-based PopUp Bagels — noting that the technique was introduced to her years ago by her daughter, Alexis.

The post quickly drew attention on social media, sparking strong reactions from bagel enthusiasts.

One commenter joked, "Queen Martha, this is a violation of the bagel code of ethics."

Another reaction took a more extreme tone, with one user actually declaring, "Put her back in jail."

Others argued the method felt overly restrictive or sent the wrong message about food.

Not all responses were negative, however.

Some users said Stewart's post inspired them to try the method themselves, saying they adopted the same approach after watching her break the bagel into smaller pieces and add cream cheese to each one.

"PopUp Bagels is known for eating bagels a little differently — grip, rip and dip style. That being said, we encourage everyone to enjoy their bagel however they want, which is why we sell them hot and whole," founder Adam Goldberg told Fox News Digital.

"Martha just took that idea to a whole new level, and we love seeing all the creative ways people make it their own."

Stewart later updated the caption to strike a more humorous tone, emphasizing the post was meant lightheartedly.

"CAN'T ANYONE TAKE A JOKE??????YIKES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!?!!!!" she wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to Stewart's team for comment.