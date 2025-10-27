Celebrity's risky 'raw cream' choice for coffee sparks health warnings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When Gwyneth Paltrow sits down for her morning coffee, the 53-year-old actress likes to drink it topped with "raw cream," she told British Vogue in a new interview that provided a peek inside her breakfast habits.

But while the Goop founder's preference for unpasteurized dairy might spark some curiosity, nutrition experts caution against the choice.

"Raw milk can contain a variety of disease-causing pathogens," said Kelly Springer, a Skaneateles, New York-based registered dietitian and nutritionist. "There have been many scientific studies that have demonstrated the risk associated with drinking raw milk."

Springer told Fox News Digital that fears around pasteurization are misplaced.

"There is a myth that pasteurization decreases milk's nutritional quality, but that is truly a myth," she said. "Pasteurization effectively kills raw-milk pathogens without harming the milk quality."

Her remarks echo guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), both of which warn that consuming unpasteurized dairy products can lead to bacterial infections.

While Springer focused on safety, Lauren Manaker, a South Carolina-based registered dietitian and author, applauded Paltrow's openness about enjoying a chocolate-covered Oreo.

Paltrow admitted to enjoying the late-night snack that she called "trans fat to the max."

"I love that Gwyneth is openly talking about indulging in a chocolate-covered Oreo for pure enjoyment," Manaker told Fox News Digital. "I find that so many people fall into an all-or-nothing mindset when it comes to health. ... But the truth is, health is about the big picture."

Manaker added that one or two cookies, "even if they're non-organic, made with seed oils and refined sugar, won't make or break your health."

"Balance and consistency are key," she said.

Springer agreed that moderation matters.

"Oreo cookies have a very low nutrient value and have high amounts of sugar, fat and calories," she said. "However, if eaten in moderation with foods that are high in nutritional value, they can still fit in an overall diet."

Chicago-based Oreo maker Mondelez International told Fox News Digital in a statement that the cookies "can absolutely be part of a balanced and mindful lifestyle."

"Mindful snacking is about eating with attention and intention to fully savor those moments," the statement continued.

But Manaker said she would "draw the line" at raw cream in coffee.

"Raw milk and cream can potentially contain harmful bacteria like E. coli, salmonella or listeria," she said.

"While some people choose raw dairy because it may retain slightly more nutrients than pasteurized versions, the difference is so negligible – especially when you consider the small amount of cream most people add to their coffee. To me, the potential risks just aren't worth it."

"If something is making you gag, it's probably not the right choice for you."

Her advice is to stick with pasteurized cream for the same taste and texture but without the safety concerns.

As for Paltrow's confession that she once gagged on a protein-heavy smoothie, Manaker said it's a good reminder that food should be "a source of enjoyment."

"If something is making you gag, it's probably not the right choice for you," she said.

Ultimately, Manaker said, she appreciates Paltrow's willingness to discuss the food and drinks that the "Shakespeare in Love" star puts into her body.

"I'd skip the raw cream, rethink the gag-worthy smoothie and focus on finding foods that truly nourish and don't make you potentially sick or gag at the same time."