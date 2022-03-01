3 recipes to try for Mardi Gras

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For your Mardi Gras celebration, try one of these delicious recipes shared by Southern food bloggers with Fox News Digital.

Pastalaya

"Pastalaya is a great dish from the New Orleans Area taking the traditional Jambalaya and switching out the rice for pasta," says Melanie Cagle of The Cagle Diaries.

"It's another favorite you'll see along the Mardi Gras parade route and my whole family absolutely loves it when I make this at home," the South Louisiana food blogger adds.

Get the mouthwatering recipe below.

Pastalaya by The Cagle Diaries

Yields: 8

Prep time: 1 hour 20 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

3 thick cut bacon slices, chopped

1 large onion, chopped (yellow)

1 green bell pepper, chopped

2 celery stalks, chopped

3 garlic cloves, chopped

1 cup pork (steak or roast) cut into 1" cubes

1lb Smoked Sausage, sliced

2 skinless, boneless chicken thighs, cut into 1" cubes

1 chicken breast, cut into 1" cubes

1 (10oz) can of Rotel

3 sprigs fresh thyme

1 teaspoon Creole seasoning (or Cajun seasoning)

1 cup water

1-½ cups chicken broth

1 tablespoon kitchen bouquet

1 (10oz) can cream of chicken soup

1 (10oz) can cream of mushroom soup

1lb pasta, farfalle or penne

3 green onions, chopped

Instructions:

1. Heat a Dutch oven (or cast iron pot) on medium high heat, then add the bacon and the onion, bell pepper and celery. Cook until totally soft and the bacon is cooked.

2. Add garlic and cook for a further 3 minutes.

3. Brown pork and smoked sausage and cook about 20-25 minutes until the sausage begins to caramelize somewhat.

4. Add chicken pieces, canned Rotel, Creole Seasoning and thyme and cook for 15-20 minutes more on medium-high heat. Preheat the oven to 300 °F.

5. To the pot add the water, chicken broth, soups and kitchen bouquet and cook for a further 20 minutes.

6. Add the pasta, stir well and bring to a rolling boil.

7. At that point turn off the heat and press the noodles down into the liquid, so all noodles are mostly in the fluid. It will just about cover most.

8. Place lid/cover and place in the oven for 1 hour. After 1 hour remove from the oven and don't open the pot for 10 minutes.

9. After 10 minutes remove the lid and give a good stir from the bottom of the pot. Add the chopped green onions and serve.

Recipe Creator Notes:

Any noodle is fine for this recipe, I prefer the bow-tie type, but penne is also a good noodle for this recipe.

This dish is very popular in South Louisiana, and I've also seen people use spaghetti. This recipe will have [the pasta] cooked to just al dente.

If you prefer to leave out the bacon, you'll need to replace it with another cooking oil, like olive oil or vegetable oil.

This original recipe is owned by thecaglediaries.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.

SMOKED ‘OVER THE TOP’ SLOPPY JOES ARE CALLING YOUR NAME FOR YOUR GAME NIGHT DINNER

Fried Oyster Po’Boy

"Fried oysters are a famous street food in New Orleans," says Cagle. "Served on a Po'Boy with a delicious rémoulade sauce, and picking this food up from a food truck along the parade route is a simple thing, but it's heavenly."

Even though the recipe is restaurant-worthy, it only takes about ten minutes of prep time.

Fried Oyster Po’Boy by The Cagle Diaries

Yield: 6

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 Minutes

Ingredients:

For the oysters:

1 pint oysters, shucked (about 4 dozen)

3 large eggs

2 tbsp. cream

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. onion powder

1 tsp. black pepper

1 tsp. Creole seasoning (low salt)

2 sups cornmeal mix

Peanut oil, enough for frying

LOADED POTATO BACON BOATS: TRY THE RECIPE

For the rémoulade sauce:

½ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup sour cream

2 tsp. dijon mustard

2 tsp. stone ground mustard

1 tbsp. ketchup

½ tsp. white vinegar

1 tsp. hot sauce

1 green onion, sliced

Salt and pepper to taste

For the Po’Boys:

Po'Boy Bread, or hoagie rolls will work

Shredded Lettuce

Tomatoes, sliced

Pickles, sliced

Instructions:

1. Shuck oysters (if they are not already done so.)

2. Take eggs, cream, garlic powder and onion powder and beat until combined.

3. Add cornmeal mix, Creole seasoning and black pepper and stir well to combine.

4. Take the oysters and drop into the egg mixture, then coat in the cornmeal mixture.

5. Fry in peanut oil that is 350 °F for about 2 minutes only.

6. Remove immediately and allow to drain on a paper towel.

7. For the rémoulade sauce take all the ingredients and mix well to combine.

8. On a Po'Boy bun put a layer of shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes and sliced pickles.

9. Add fried oysters and drizzle with rémoulade sauce.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Recipe Creator Notes:

As long as the oysters are fresh, and you are comfortable doing so, taste the raw oyster before you add the seasoning. If your oysters are nice and salty (which is what you want) don't add salt to your frying ingredients. If they are not salty go ahead and add some. This was why I said to use a low-salt Creole seasoning, you don't want to over season your oysters.

Do not fry too many oysters at the same time as this may cause them to stick together or some may be more cooked than others. Cook in batches.

If you don't have a thermometer for your grease you can check with the handle of a wooden spoon, bubbles will fizz around the wood once it is up to temperature.

This original recipe is owned by thecaglediaries.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.

LEMON CHICKEN SPAGHETTI WITH CREAMY ALFREDO SAUCE: TRY THE RECIPE

Jambalaya

"Jambalaya is a one-pot meal that reflects the spirit of Mardi Gras but can be enjoyed throughout the year. This recipe produces a classic jambalaya that comes out perfectly every time," says Pam Brand, co-founder with her daughter Sara Brand, of Southern food blog Biscuits and Burlap.

"We were inspired to create it after many years of inconsistent results with the rice in our jambalaya. It was either crunchy or gummy, but that's not the case with this foolproof recipe," adds Brand, who notes that Cajun/Creole cooking is a favorite sub-cuisine of the mother-daughter culinary duo.

Jambalaya by Biscuits and Burlap

Serves 6

Prep time: 35 minutes

Cook time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

4 boneless chicken thighs, cubed

¾ pound shrimp, peeled and deveined

½ pound smoked sausage, cut into 1/4 inch slices (traditionally Andouille)

1 bell pepper, diced

1 cup diced celery

1 medium onion, diced

3 green onions, chopped

3 cloves garlic, diced

1 cup diced canned tomatoes

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

2 bay leaves

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon Creole seasoning

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

cayenne pepper, to taste (optional)

1½ cups converted rice (parboiled)

2 cups chicken stock

2 Tablespoons chopped fresh parsley (optional, for garnish)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Instructions:

1. Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium heat.

2. Add chicken and sausage and cook, stirring, about 8-10 minutes or until chicken is done.

3. Add medium diced onion and continue cooking and stirring for about 8 minutes.

4. Add celery and cook, stirring for another 2-3 minutes.

5. Add bell pepper and garlic and cook, stirring for about 8 minutes.

6. Add rice, stock, tomatoes and all seasonings. Bring to a boil and then reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer for 15 minutes.

7. Add shrimp and green onions and stir. Cover. If shrimp are medium size the heat can be turned off and allowed to sit for 5 minutes, covered. If shrimp are large, allow to cook, covered for 2-3 minutes and then turn heat off and allow to sit an additional 2-3 minutes.

8. Before serving, remove bay leaves and garnish with parsley, if desired.

Note: If you prefer jambalaya that is not spicy use an un-spicy sausage (andouille is spicy) and leave out the cayenne pepper.

This original recipe is owned by biscuitsandburlap.com and was shared with Fox News.