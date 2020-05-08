Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Coffee
Published

Vermont man allegedly enters Dunkin' Donuts without pants, exposes himself to clerk

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 8Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

This man forgot to put on more than just his mask this morning.

A Vermont man was arrested after allegedly entering a Dunkin’ Donuts in Vermont without his pants — or a mask, for that matter.

According to the report, Stearman had pants with him, but was not wearing them in the store.

According to the report, Stearman had pants with him, but was not wearing them in the store. (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The incident, which reportedly occurred in April, involved Benjamin Stearman, 39, walking into the coffee chain and exposing himself to a clerk working at the time.

Once the man was identified with the help of the community, police in Ludlow were able to apprehend and arrest him. He was arraigned Thursday on charges for lewd and lascivious conduct, as well as a probation violation related to a previous sex offense, Daily News reported.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the report, Stearman did have his pants with him, though he was not wearing them at the time.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.