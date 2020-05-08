Vermont man allegedly enters Dunkin' Donuts without pants, exposes himself to clerk

This man forgot to put on more than just his mask this morning.

A Vermont man was arrested after allegedly entering a Dunkin’ Donuts in Vermont without his pants — or a mask, for that matter.

The incident, which reportedly occurred in April, involved Benjamin Stearman, 39, walking into the coffee chain and exposing himself to a clerk working at the time.

Once the man was identified with the help of the community, police in Ludlow were able to apprehend and arrest him. He was arraigned Thursday on charges for lewd and lascivious conduct, as well as a probation violation related to a previous sex offense, Daily News reported.

According to the report, Stearman did have his pants with him, though he was not wearing them at the time.