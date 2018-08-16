Man protests vegan food festival in Amsterdam by eating raw, bloody veal heart

A meat-loving YouTuber staged a “shocking” demonstration at a vegan food festival in Amsterdam by chowing down on a raw veal heart “literally dripping” with blood.

The man, who goes by sv3rige on YouTube, was presumably attempting to interrupt the city’s first-ever vegan festival in a shirt wearing “Go Vegan and Die,” but left the festival about an hour later after being questioned by police, The Independent reported.

Witnesses claimed the piece of meat he ate was "literally dripping" with blood, according to the site.

WARNING: Footage contains explicit language.

In video footage he later posted to YouTube, sv3rige can be heard claiming that he was once vegan himself, but “almost died” as a result of not getting the proper nutrients. He also said he wanted to stem the growth of veganism before meat gets banned entirely.

“It’s ruin[ing] our health. I was vegan, I almost died,” sv3rige can be heard telling one attendee.

“OK, that’s good for you! Then don’t be a vegan,” suggested the confused onlooker, who himself was not vegan, but felt that sv3rige was “ruining a party” for everyone else.

Other attendees were also seen approaching sv3rige and his friends, inquiring into his actions.

The YouTuber and his friends – one of whom can also be seen chewing a piece of raw meat – left the festival grounds following complaints about their behavior. The Independent reports that he was initially reluctant, but relented after police asked him to go.

The festival, which was free for attendees, ran from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12. It was unclear which day sv3rige attended.

Sv3rige has since uploaded the footage he filmed at the festival, and claimed in the caption of his YouTube video that he was “physically and verbally” attacked by attendees. He further directed viewers to one of his other pro-meat videos, in which he consumes a goat’s head.

Sv3rige’s entire channel, in fact, appears to be comprised of videos promoting meat-inclusive diets, along with video interviews with ex-vegans on why they gave up plant-based lifestyles.

A representative for the Vegan Food Festival has called the YouTuber’s actions “shocking,” but said the event was not organized as a festival solely for “extreme vegans.”

“While it is of course not forbidden to eat raw meat, it was of course a shocking sight because there was a puddle of blood and fat,” the spokesperson told The Independent. “Besides, there were lots of elderly people and children. At that time a special children’s [program] was going on.”

“It was a weird protest by the gentleman,” the spokesperson added. “This festival is about having fun and sharing new experiences.”