Man is buried in Snickers-themed coffin as he wished: 'I'm nuts'

A fun-loving man who once joked about wanting a Snickers-themed coffin got his wish.

Paul Broome, 55, of England, was recently laid to rest in the chocolate bar-branded box, which he asked for in his will, as news agency SWNS reported.

Loved ones said Broome was known for his "quick wit and mischievous sense of humor."

BIRTHDAY 'BUNION CAKE' SHAPED LIKE FOOT WOWS WOMAN AFTER HER SURGERY

Before his death, Broome often joked about having a Snickers-themed coffin – a wish his family made sure to fulfill in his final farewell, according to SWNS.

Broome's family wanted to honor his memory in a way that reflected his personality, so they had a coffin made that resembled a Snickers bar.

Emblazoned on it was the phrase, "I'm nuts" – a tribute to Broome's playful nature.

"Paul's family informed us that he was one of life's true characters, and his farewell needed to reflect that," funeral arranger Ali Leggo told SWNS.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"His quick wit and sense of humor touched so many people, and the coffin was a fitting tribute to his unique personality."

The coffin also featured the Crystal Palace FC logo.

Broome was a devoted supporter of the English soccer club, amassing a collection of more than 40 shirts and cherishing match days at Selhurst Park with his brothers.

As a parting tribute, the funeral procession passed by Broome's favorite café in Bognor Regis.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

There, friends gathered outside wearing custom tribute T-shirts and clapped as he made his final journey, according to SWNS.

"The family received nothing but positive feedback from those who attended, with many commenting on how the personal touches made the service a true celebration of Paul's life," Leggo said.

"It was a privilege to help his family bring his final wishes to life."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At the time of his passing, Broome was employed as a care assistant, helping adults with learning disabilities.