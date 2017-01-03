Magical Leek Soup

This is from the book "French Women Don't Get Fat," by Mireille Guiliano. It's made to be a booster for your elimation diet or a meal supplement.

The juice is to be drunk every 2 to 3 hours, 1 cup at a time. For meals, or whenever hungry, have some of the leeks themselves, 1/2 cup at a time.

Cook Time:40 min

Prep Time:15 min

Total Time:55 min

Servings: 1

Ingredients:

2 Lbs leeks

8 Cups water

Preparation:

Clean the leeks and rinse well to get rid of sand and soil. Cut off the ends of the dark green parts, leaving all the white parts plus a suggestion of pale green. (Reserve the extra greens for soup stock.).

Put the leeks in a large pot and cover with water. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat, and simmer uncovered for 20 to 30 minutes.

Pour off the liquid and reserve. Place the leeks in a bowl to be eaten separately, drizzled with a little olive oil and salt and pepper.