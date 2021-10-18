Indulgent lobster bisque recipe for fall

Whip up your own lobster bisque this fall in the almighty convenient appliance that is the Instant Pot.

Rima Kleiner, MS, RD, of Dish on Fish , created this lobster bisque dish so that it’s not only delicious, but it’s brimming with healthy nutrients, too.

"​When the weather starts cooling down, there is no food that says fall to me more than a bowl of warm soup. And, I especially love soups that are hearty enough to be a one-and-done meal, like my lightened-up lobster bisque," she tells Fox News. "This bisque is filled with nutritious veggies and protein-rich lobster, which also provides selenium and omega-3s for a healthy heart, brain and immune system."

Kleiner says making lobster bisque at home isn't as difficult as it sounds.

"If you only eat a lobster bisque at restaurants, I encourage you to try this recipe. It's very simple, straightforward and puts your Instant Pot to good use," says Kleiner. "Plus, I used less half-and-half than most recipes call for, swapped the olive oil for butter and relied on a lot of herbs and seasonings to add rich flavor. And it's so flavorful, you'll be the only one who knows this bisque is lightened up and nutrient-rich."

You can even buy frozen lobster meat online at LukesLobster.com , WildForkFoods.com , and other gourmet retailers. Keep a bag in your freezer for when a hankering for lobster bisque or lobster rolls strikes.

Instant Pot Lobster Bisque from Rima Kleiner, MS, RD, of Dish on Fish,

Makes 8 servings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Instant Pot cook-and-release time: varies

Total time: 45 – 60 minutes

Suggested cooking tools: Instant Pot, cutting board, knife, immersion blender (or standing blender)

Ingredients:

2-3 tsp. olive oil

¼ cup yellow onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 shallots, minced

2 medium carrots, diced

3 celery stalks, diced

1 medium potato, peeled and diced

1 (14.5 oz.) can diced tomatoes

24 oz. low-sodium vegetable broth

1 Tbsp. Old Bay seasoning

1 tsp. dried dill

¼ tsp. paprika

12 oz. frozen lobster meat (reserve ½ cup for garnish)

½ cup half-and-half or fat-free half-and-half (for creamier bisque, can use more)

Salt, to taste

Fresh chopped parsley and fresh ground black pepper, for garnish (if desired)

Instructions:

Turn Instant Pot to sauté. Add olive oil and next 6 ingredients (through potato) to pot; sauté, uncovered, until vegetables are tender, about 5-6 minutes. Add diced tomatoes and their juice to pot; stir to combine. Add broth, seasonings (Old Bay, dried dill, paprika) and frozen lobster to pot; stir to mix. Cover pot, turn steam release handle on lid to venting, set pot to manual function and cook on high for 4 minutes. Allow pressure to release naturally. (natural release time could vary depending on pressure cooker)

Using an immersion blender, carefully blend hot soup in Instant Pot to chunky or smooth consistency, as desired. (Can also use standing blender.) Gradually add in half-and-half. If desired, add salt, to taste. Garnish with fresh parsley and fresh ground black pepper, if desired. This can be served with a mixed greens salad, if you’d like.