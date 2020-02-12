Use your leftover Valentine's Day candy to make these 5 fun desserts

Valentine’s Day has come and gone, and now you’re likely left with a bunch of leftover chocolate — or maybe you took advantage of the many post-V-Day sales, and bought a bunch of it yourself.

Either way, you have a lot of chocolate, and you, of course, have no idea what to do with it. What’re you gonna do? Eat it? As-is? Really? Don’t be crazy! Instead, try one of these innovative recipes to help you pare down your chocolate stockpiles.

VALENTINE'S DAY CANDY STUDY REVEALS WHAT EACH STATE PREFERS – AND WHAT IT DOESN’T

Candy bar pie

Why simply eat chocolate when you can use that chocolate to make another, even sweeter dessert? This recycled candy pie really punches up the flavor by adding a butter crust to tie together all those rich sweets. You can do the same with cookies, if you want a more hand-held option. (Just ignore that swimsuit season is around the corner.)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chocolate fondue

When life gives you a box of chocolates… melt everything down and dip other foods into it. For the rich and creamy fondue feel, combine heavy whipping cream and white baking chocolate to amplify the luxuriousness and sweetness. Just be warned: Some chocolates melt better than others. For best results, use solid chocolate bars, chips or squares to avoid clumping or burning.

Chocolate-covered bacon

If you want to at least trick yourself into thinking that bonbon is healthy, try adding a source of protein, like bacon. Simply melt down the chocolate (again, certain types are better than others) and then drizzle it on — or completely coat — the cooked and cooled bacon before refrigerating for a sweet-and-savory snack.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Popcorn drizzle

Elevate your popcorn and dwindle down your Valentine’s Day candy stash in one fell swoop. Have some Hershey's Kisses sitting around? Toss them into a paper bag with some hot popcorn and shake things up. Or dump some M&Ms and caramel-filled chocolates into the popcorn bowl and give everything a stir. Like with most of the recipes, you can also melt down some of your solid chocolate and drizzle on as little or as much as you like.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

S’mores

Two graham crackers sandwiched around a plain square of chocolate is so passé. Instead, grab a piece of chocolate from the box and add them to your toasted marshmallow confection. People will be impressed. Or at least their taste buds will be.