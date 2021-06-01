Krispy Kreme has given 1.5M free doughnuts to vaccinated Americans

Vaccinated Americans seem to really be enjoying Krispy Kreme’s doughnut giveaway.

On Tuesday, the chain announced that since it launched the giveaway on March 22, it has given away more than 1.5 million doughnuts to vaccinated Americans.

In a statement provided to Fox News, Krispy Kreme CMO Dave Skena said the doughnut giveaway is all about getting more Americans vaccinated.

"We were the first national brand to launch a campaign to show support for Americans choosing to get vaccinated, and we were hopeful that others would join us," Skena said. "With more and more people getting vaccinated and our offer being good through the end of the year, we’re clearly on our way to giving away many millions of doughnuts as the country mobilizes to get this pandemic behind us as soon as possible. That makes us very happy!"

However, the company isn’t stopping at 1.5 million doughnuts. For National Doughnut Day on Friday, June 4, Krispy Kreme will be giving vaccinated fans the chance to get two free doughnuts at one time, according to Tuesday’s announcement.

People who want two free doughnuts on Friday just have to have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and have to show their vaccine card at their local Krispy Kreme shop.

Unvaccinated fans will also be able to get a free doughnut on Friday, but they’ll only be able to get one.

Everyone will also have the chance to get a $1 Original Glazed dozen if they buy another dozen doughnuts on Friday.

"On National Doughnut Day, stop by and enjoy any doughnut you want on us," Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s chief marketing officer said in a statement. "And if you’re helping us get past this pandemic by getting your COVID-19 vaccine, then THANK YOU and have a second doughnut on us."

Even after National Doughnut Day is over, Krispy Kreme is continuing its giveaway through the rest of the year.

Vaccinated fans can "get a free Original Glazed doughnut anytime, any day, through the remainder of 2021," as long as they show their vaccination card, the Krispy Kreme announcement said.

On Tuesday, FOX Business reported that Krispy Kreme plans to have a second initial public offering, after the company went bankrupt in 2005 and was bought by a private firm in 2016.

The doughnut chain confidentially submitted its IPO paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission last month.

Krispy Kreme plans to trade shares under the ticker symbol DNUT, according to FOX Business.