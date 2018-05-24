KFC debuts Colonel Sanders pool float

You can float with the KFC Colonel this summer on a limited edition pool float designed to look like the fried chicken king himself.

The fast food chain released the KFC Colonel Sanders floatie, which boasts a life-size version of the Colonel and two special hands that can hold a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken in one and a drink in the other.

"We saw that the over-the-top pool float trend was taking over social media and thought it would fit perfectly with our notorious Extra Crispy lifestyle campaign. Summer is about making fun memories, and what better way to do that than drifting on the water in the arms of the one and only Colonel Sanders," said Andrea Zahumensky, KFC U.S. CMO.

Though, only the lucky will be able to float through summer cuddling with the Colonel. The pool floatie is only available by winning a sweepstakes that runs through June 22. Winners will be selected on June 23 and the floaties will arrive just in time for 4th of July weekend, the brand said.

Bucket of extra crispy chicken not included.