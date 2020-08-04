Suspects sought after hospitalizing KFC customer after argument over social distancing: report

Authorities are searching for suspects who allegedly hospitalized a man after an argument over social distancing at a KFC.

According to reports, the suspects were a couple who were visiting the restaurant with a young girl. When an argument allegedly broke out over social distancing, things got violent.

The incident occurred at a KFC in Surrey, England, around 11 a.m. on Sunday, Southwest News Service (SWNS) reports. According to the outlet, the argument started between the victim and the unidentified woman, who appeared to be at the restaurant with the unidentified man and a young girl carrying a teddy bear.

The man allegedly approached and assaulted the victim, knocking him into a wall. The victim reportedly suffered serious injuries and had to be treated at a nearby hospital.

In a statement obtained by SWNS, a spokesperson for the Surrey Police said, “This was an unprovoked attack during an altercation over social distancing, at a busy time with lots of potential eyewitnesses. If you saw this incident or have any information that can assist our investigation, we want to hear from you.”

The incident marks the latest in a string involving social distancing and face mask rules at food-serving establishments.

Fox News previously reported that McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski spoke about recent decisions the company has made amid the coronavirus pandemic. He specifically suggested that law enforcement may be called during situations when a customer won’t wear a mask.

Kempczinski discussed the mask situation Thursday during an interview with “CBS This Morning.” The company recently announced that it would be mandating that customers and employees wear masks at all McDonald’s locations.

The CEO said, “We're spending a lot of time right now in our restaurants making sure we can keep our crews safe, making sure we can keep our customers safe. We've for quite some time required our crew to wear masks, but we thought that in light of what we're seeing, it's prudent now that we also ask our customers to wear masks in the restaurant as well.”