KFC debuts 'Chickendales' dancers, dessert biscuits for Mother’s Day

KFC is serving your mom up something sweet – and steamy – this Mother’s Day.

KFC OFFERING COLONEL SANDERS BEARSKIN RUG AS PART OF VALENTINE'S DAY GIVEAWAY

The Colonel, and now with his very chiseled crew, have cooked up two gifts for moms all over the country to enjoy: decadent Cinnabon Dessert Biscuits and the KFC "Chickendales" dancers.

For those with mothers who have more of a sweet tooth, the limited-time-only dessert combines KFC’s popular flaky biscuit with a cinnamon and brown sugar glaze, as well as signature Cinnabon cream cheese frosting.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

But for the moms who like a little heat with their treats, Colonel Sanders is debuting his Chickendale dancers, who, according to the fast-food chain’s press release, are a “Colonel-ized version of the classic Chippendale dancers.”

During a 59-second promotional video, the men shower viewers with affirmations like "you're the best mom in the world," and "I love you, mom." The group, led by a cut Colonel Sanders, goes on to rip off their shirts and pants while performing a choreographed routine and reminding your mom she's "a real special lady." The saucy dancers then finish on a savory note, by dressing in various items from KFC's menu, including the Colonel's classic bucket of fried chicken and a side of coleslaw, before wishing all a "Happy Mother's Day."

Though, to make your mom feel extra special on May 12, you can visit the website and enter your mother’s name and place of residence in for a personalized message from a group of muscular men.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The website goes up today, while the dessert biscuits are not available until April 29 while supplies last.