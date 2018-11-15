Keurig releasing cocktail-making machine

Gone are the days of having to go out for a pricey cocktail, thanks to Keurig's latest machine – the Drinkworks Home Bar.

The coffee-pod giant reportedly teamed up with Anheuser-Busch InBev to create the instant cocktail appliance that will “prepare cocktails, brews, ciders and more at the touch of a button,” according to its marketing.

AUSTRALIAN BAR SLAMMED ON FACEBOOK FOR 'TO-KILL-HER' TEQUILA DRINK

The machine will come pre-programed to make 24 drinks, including 15 classic cocktails like a Margarita, Cosmopolitan, Gin & Tonic, Long Island Iced Tea and a Moscow Mule, among others, as well as a Stella Cidre cider, and craft beers from Bass and Becks.

Though it claims to whip up these alcoholic staples quickly by using a pod, water and CO2, the home mixologist may end up costing more than if you were to buy the ingredients for the drinks yourself. The unit itself costs $299, no pods included, Food and Wine reported, with each pod costing around $2.25 - $3.99, depending on the alcohol. The CO2 cartridges, which make about 15 cocktails per canister, will cost $15 for two.

THE PORNSTAR MARTINI: THE STORY BEHIND THIS 'PROVOCATIVE, TASTY DRINK'

Though pricey, the Drinkworks Home Bar does claim to be able to “calculate the precise amount of water and carbonation needed for each proprietary Drinkworks Pod, to deliver an exceptional experience every time.” So if you’re one who doubts your skills around the bar, this might be the kitchen appliance for you.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

For those excited for the launch, you may have to wait a bit, however. For now, Keurig is opening up preorder only to those in the St. Louis area. On November 19 the cocktail makers will be available in physical locations, but also only in the St. Louis area.