Karaoke bar in Canada puts performers inside 'shower stall' for socially distanced singing

You haven’t heard “Total Eclipse of the Heart” until you’ve heard it sung from behind a shower curtain.

A karaoke bar in Ontario, Canada, is now allowing its customers to croon from behind a makeshift shower stall, in the hopes of preventing the spread of COVID-19 to those in attendance.

“Doing it in the shower is a great way to stay sanitized and keep everything clean,” said Tracie England, the owner of Tracie’s Place Karaoke Bar and Restaurant, in a statement shared with Reuters.

England’s establishment, located in the city of Hamilton, originally closed in March amid the pandemic, but reopened in July with a host of new health and safety protocols — as well as its new karaoke “shower stall," which is wiped down between each performance.

“We have taken great steps to ensure everyone's well-being,” wrote Tracie’s Place on Facebook, just before reopening on July 24. “As much as [it is] wonderful to seeing everyone staying healthy, we at Tracie's want to continue to be the solution in proper fashion to find more normalcy. Times have changed and so has our protocol.”

To that end, the venue announced that it would be requiring singers to purchase their own microphone cover ($5) to be reused whenever they perform, with the proceeds going to a local summer camp.

And, yes, the performers now need to perform behind a shower curtain, with Tracie’s Place urging customers to sing “like you are in the shower, literally.”

England herself told Reuters the reaction so far has been “fabulous.” However, she wasn’t immediately available to comment on her clientele’s reaction for Fox News, or to confirm if more of her guests were requesting to sing The Police’s “Don’t Stand So Close to Me.”