Kevin Smith’s ‘Mooby’s’ pop-up restaurant to open in Chicago

The fictional fast-food chain Mooby’s is getting a real-life spot in Chicago.

Director and actor Kevin Smith, 50, shared this news to his Instagram account on Monday with a “coming soon” graphic.

“MOOBY’S MIDWEST! @jayandsilentbobstash are bringing their @moobyspopup to SWEET HOME CHICAGO,” Smith captioned his post. “After the udder successes of the Mooby’s in L.A. and the @giannispizzeria Mooby’s in New Jersey, the fast-food-foisting Golden Calf will take over a local Chicago eatery for one week, bringing a little piece of Jersey to Illinois!”

Mooby's is featured in many of Smith's movies.

THAI AIRWAYS OPENS POP-UP RESTAURANT, COMPLETE WITH AIRLINE SEATS, TO SERVE ITS AIRLINE FOOD

Smith originally opened up a Mooby’s pop-up restaurant in Los Angeles as a coronavirus-related fundraising event from June 18 to Aug. 16, which took place after a successful delivery run on Postmates that kicked off in April.

AMERICA TOGETHER: COLLEGE STUDENTS CREATE POP UP PANTRY TO GIVE BACK TO OKLAHOMA CITY COMMUNITY

Red Bank, New Jersey was the second city to host a Mooby’s from Sept. 18 to Sept. 25.

Soon Chicago will have its turn, though a location and full timeline has yet to be determined, according to Smith.

WORLD’S STRANGEST RESTAURANTS

Tickets are currently on sale for fans who want to see Smith and his “Jay & Silent Bob” co-star Jason Mewes during a live podcast performance on Nov. 1, which coincides with the grand opening of Mooby’s in Chicago.

Smith’s previous pop-ups have included beef and vegan-friendly Beyond Meat burgers known as “Cow Tipper,” a lasagna and a chicken sandwich, an egg and sausage muffin, onion rings, tater tots, cookies, chocolate covered pretzels and a brownie pie.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Guests have had to reserve pick up times in advance due to the state of the coronavirus pandemic. It is not immediately clear whether this safety measure will also be applied to Chicago’s pop-up.

A spokesperson for Smith did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP