John McLemore shares his favorite Thanksgiving dishes

CAJUN DEEP-FRIED TURKEY

INGREDIENTS

10 to 14 lb. fresh or frozen turkey

3 gallons cooking oil, preferably peanut oil

1 (16 oz) bottle buttery Creole marinade (your preferred brand)

Cajun Seasoning (your preferred brand)

1 (10 to 12 oz) bottle of hot sauce (your preferred brand)

½ stick butter (¼ cup)

¼ tsp garlic powder

1 ½ tsp freshly squeezed lime juice



INSTRUCTIONS

Thaw turkey, if frozen. To properly thaw a frozen turkey in the refrigerator, allow approximately 24 hours for every 4 lbs.

Fill Masterbuilt Electric Fryer/Boiler/Steamer with oil to the MAX line; heat to 375° F. Remove giblets and neck. If present, remove and discard plastic leg holder and pop-up timer. Rinse turkey thoroughly with warm water or completely cover with warm water and soak for no more than 30 minutes to ensure cavities are free of ice.

Pat turkey completely dry on outside and inside of cavity with paper towels. Using an injector syringe, inject ½ cup (4 oz) buttery Creole marinade in each breast. Inject ¼ cup (2 oz) marinade into each leg and thigh. Sprinkle turkey generously with Cajun Seasoning, completely coating the outside of the turkey and inside of the cavity.

Place turkey in fryer basket, breast side up. Slowly lower the basket into hot oil, being careful not to splatter oil. Fry turkey for 3½ to 4 minutes per lb.

Lift the basket from the hot oil slowly, hooking the basket's drain clip into drain clip mounting hole to stabilize as you check doneness.

Insert a meat thermometer in the meaty part of the breast; turkey is done when it reads 165° F. If the turkey is not done, lower it carefully back into the oil for an additional 5 minutes. Once the turkey reaches the desired temperature (minimum 165° F), turn the turkey fryer to MIN and unplug it from the outlet.

Allow the turkey to rest and drain in the fryer basket for 10 minutes before removing for carving. The turkey can remain in the basket to cool until ready to serve.

In a medium saucepan, combine hot sauce, butter, garlic powder, and lime juice, and heat over low heat. Use as a dipping sauce or pour over turkey slices.





SMOKED SWEET POTATOES

Air fried Smoked Sweet Potatoes with pecans and marshmallows

INGREDIENTS

8 large sweet potatoes

Olive oil

Kosher salt

1 stick butter

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup chopped pecans

Marshmallows (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS

Wash sweet potatoes.

Coat with olive oil and salt.

Set air fryer at 350 degrees. If using Masterbuilt Outdoor Air Fryer, add hickory chips.

Place 4 sweet potatoes on each basket and cook for 2 hours or until tender enough to pierce with fork.

Cut in half long ways and score with a knife.

Add butter, brown sugar and pecans.

Place back in air fryer and cook for another 30 minutes.

Serve and enjoy! Pro-Tip: Add marshmallows and continue to cook for additional 15 minutes to crisp.





SMOKED MAC & CHEESE

Smoked mac & cheese topped with cheese crackers

INGREDIENTS

1 (8 ounce) package elbow macaroni

1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

4 ounces Velveeta Cheese, grated

4 cups sharp Cheddar cheese, grated

1 cup sour cream

1 cup Hellmann’s mayonnaise

1 1/2 teaspoons onion powder

1/2 teaspoon Cajun seasoning

1 1/2 cups crushed cheese crackers

Suggested wood: hickory

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat smoker to 275°F.

Cook macaroni according to package directions, adding olive oil to the water before boiling to avoid sticking. Drain and rinse with warm water.

Add Velveeta and Cheddar cheeses, sour cream, mayonnaise, onion powder and Cajun seasoning, and stir together well.

Place mixture in a greased 11- by 7-inch disposable aluminum foil pan.

Top with crushed cheese crackers.

Place in smoker and smoke for 1 hour. Add wood chips the last 10 to 15 minutes of cooking time (do not over smoke).

Remove from smoker and enjoy!





FRIED CORN ON THE COB

Fried and seasoned corn

INGREDIENTS

Oil for frying

1 package (12 half ears) frozen corn on the cob, thawed

Cajun Seasoning to taste (your preferred brand)

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oil to 375°F in Masterbuilt Electric Fryer/Boiler/Steamer or 350°F in Propane Fryer.

Fry corn a few at a time in hot oil for 4 minutes, turning once.

Remove and drain on paper towels.

Sprinkle corn with Cajun Seasoning (your preferred brand).





BOILED SEASONED CORN

Boiled seasoned and buttered corn

INGREDIENTS

12 short ears of corn

2 bags of crab boil seasoning

1 stick butter

Salt and pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

Add 2 gallons water to Masterbuilt Electric Fryer/Boiler/Steamer.

Bring water to a rolling boil and add crab boil seasoning bags.

Boil corn for 20 to 30 minutes.

Remove from water and drain.

Place in aluminum pan and coat with butter. Pro-tip: Cover with aluminum foil and let set for 10 minutes to steam.

Season with salt and pepper.

Serve and enjoy!