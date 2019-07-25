Competitive eater Joey Chestnut to scarf down Hooters chicken wings for 12 hours straight

Joey Chestnut has already conquered hot dogs, so now he’s moving on to Hooters.

The record-holding competitive eater is teaming up with the restaurant chain to celebrate National Chicken Wing Day — on July 29th — by doing what he does best: eating an inordinate amount of food, and for an inordinate amount of time. In fact, Chestnut will apparently spend 12 hours eating chicken wings.

NATHAN'S HOT DOG-EATING CHAMPION JOEY CHESTNUT WAS INSPIRED TO BREAK RECORDS BY A BEAR

Chestnut will be setting up shop at the Hooters location in the Mall of Georgia, in the city of Buford. Starting at 11 a.m., he’ll begin eating chicken wings, and fans will have the opportunity to guess how many wings Chestnut can devour over a 12-hour period.

Anyone who guesses correctly will be entered to win free Hooters wings for a year.

“He’s conquered nearly every eating challenge imaginable, but Joey Chestnut is teaming up with Hooters for his biggest feat yet," a spokesperson for Hooters said in a press release.

According to the press release, fans will be able to check Chestnut’s progress throughout the day via the Hooters website.

Anyone looking to test their own wing-eating skills can visit a participating Hooters on July 29 for the “All You Can Eat” wing special, priced at $15.99. Just remember: Only Joey Chestnut has to spend 12 hours eating wings. Everyone else can stop once their stomachs start to hurt.