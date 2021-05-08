Joanna Gaines recreates her mom’s dishes ahead of Mother’s Day

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, Joanna Gaines is honoring her mom by cooking her food.

On the latest episode of "Magnolia Table," Gaines cooked three Korean-inspired dishes that her mom, Nan Stevens, used to make.

In a clip posted to YouTube on Friday, 43-year-old Gaines explained how her parents met in Korea and how her mother moved to the U.S. at the age of 19 to marry Gaines’ dad.

"The one thing I remember most about her stories, she would always tell us when we were little, ‘When I moved here when I was 19, I would cry myself to sleep every night because I missed my mother’s food,’" Gaines said in the clip. "And so she, somehow, found some Korean women in the community that would cook for her and then that would kind of just soothe her."

"And so today, I’m hoping to just kind of honor my mom and just her culture, her story," the lifestyle guru added. "Because Korean food is really special in our family, but it’s way more than just food. It’s the connection to history, it’s the connection to people and the story behind food that really makes it super sweet and special."

In the episode, Gaines made her mom’s bulgogi and cucumber kimchi salad -- both of which are in Gaines’ "Magnolia Table Cookbook."

Gaines also made her mom’s hot dogs and rice, which are described as "sliced hot dogs sauteed in Korean spices and served on a bed of white rice," in a post on the Magnolia blog.

In the post, Gaines wrote that her mom created the recipe when the family was on a tight budget.

"It’s not exactly authentic, but she infused the dish with Korean spices and my kids love it," Gaines wrote.

To finish off the meal, Gaines made red bean mochi.

"I’m grateful for the way these recipes celebrate my family’s heritage while also passing along stories and flavors to my own kids," Gaines wrote in the blog post. "That’s the beauty of food — it always connects us back to each other."

Gaines recently spoke about the racism her mother experienced when Gaines was growing up in Texas.

In March, Gaines posted on Instagram about how her children’s book "The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be" is being translated into Korean.

"To see the words of my book translated into my mother's first language is such an honor for me," Gaines wrote. "I remember as a little girl being out with my mom and seeing how in a moment, a person's harsh look or an underhanded comment would attempt to belittle her rich story and her beautiful culture.

"We can't take lightly the power that our words and actions carry," she added. "The world needs who we were ALL made to be and all the amazing and beautiful differences we each bring with us," she continued. "Maybe if we say it enough, it will ring true and become the message that softens even the hardest of hearts."