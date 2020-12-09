Indiana restaurant's missing mascot returned after 'drunken mistake'

It was a bad hare day.

Someone returned a stuffed hare on Tuesday that had been stolen from an Indiana restaurant last week, Fox 59 in Indianapolis reported.

Surveillance video showed an unidentified customer at the 1933 Lounge in Fishers picking up the taxidermied hare called “Theodore A. Hare” on Friday night, according to the report. The animal, dressed in a fancy hat and carrying an old shotgun, serves as the restaurant’s mascot.

The restaurant posted about the stolen hare on social media, and it offered a $500 gift card for its return. Bryn Jones, vice president of marketing and retail for the restaurant’s owner, Huse Culinary, told the Indianapolis Star that replacing the hare would have cost about $1,000.

“No questions asked and no hard feelings,” the restaurant tweeted. “Our only hope is he is returned unharmed.”

The hare turned up back at the restaurant on Tuesday night, when someone dropped him off in a trash bag with a note apologizing.

“Sorry! This was a drunken mistake,” the note read. “He was well taken care of!”

Strangely, this isn’t the first time someone has nabbed a taxidermied animal mascot from a restaurant owned by Huse Culinary. Someone stole a fox named Winston from St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis in 2018, according to the reports.

Winston was returned to the restaurant a few days later via an Uber.

“After how much attention that got, we figured it would never happen again,” Jones told the Star. “But here we are.”