IKEA's veggie hot dog now available in US

IKEA's veggie hot dog was formerly only available at the chain's location in Malmö, Sweden, but now customers in America are getting a taste.

The plant-based hot dog was rolled out throughout Europe, where it saw a ton of success, and now hopefully it can find its place next to IKEA’s iconic Swedish meatballs as a must-have snack.

According to Forbes, European IKEA stores have already sold over a million of the plant-based hot dogs, which received a 95 percent customer approval rating during the initial test-run. The colorful veggie wieners are made with kale, red lentils, carrots and ginger and come topped with pickled red cabbage, crispy fried onions, and brown mustard. It’s certainly a more colorful hotdog than the meaty ones IKEA launched in stores 37 years ago. IKEA is also claiming that the new veggie dogs produce seven times less carbon dioxide emissions than the meat version.

IKEA has been trying to create a more inclusive menu featuring plant-based items and meals since 2015, when the brand released veggie meatballs. “With the veggie hotdog we cater for the needs of the many people, vegan, vegetarians, flexitarians and all of those who enjoy good-tasting food as well as staying true to Ingvar Kamprad´s vision and offer a quick, convenient and truly affordable product for all IKEA visitors to enjoy,” Michael La Cour, managing director at IKEA Food Services AB said in a statement.

We don't have any information on the veggie dog pricing, but if it's anything like IKEA's standard hot dogs — you can get two of those and a pack of chips for $2 — we're sure it'll be pretty cheap.

The houseware brand posted a celebratory Instagram of their veggie dog for its U.S. release, captioning the photo, “The #veggiedog has arrived to the US - served at the #climategroup reception in NY today and now available in all IKEA stores in the US.”

Who knew IKEA would become one of the best destinations for vegan travelers?