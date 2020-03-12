Ikea and Pizza Hut team up, release new table and Swedish Meatball pizza

Don’t worry, Ikea isn’ trading in their famous Swedish Meatballs for pizza.

The company recently announced a partnership with Pizza Hut Hong Kong to bring its customers the perfect combination of pizza and Swedish furniture designs. Along with a new pizza, the duo also introduced a new piece of furniture that pizza lovers will adore.

Ikea is known for its Swedish Meatballs and it teamed up with Pizza Hut Hong Kong to introduce the Swedish Meatball Pizza, House Beautiful reports. Of course, this isn’t all the two companies announced.

To go along with the new pizza, Ikea introduced a table made especially for pizzas. In fact, it was initially designed to keep pizzas from getting crushed.

The SAVA pizza table reportedly comes packed inside of a large pizza box. The table is designed to look like the plastic mini-tables placed inside of pizza boxes to keep the top of the box from getting crushed down and causing all of the cheese to stick to the cardboard. Now, fans can buy an enlarged version of the table and put their pizza on top of it.

In a promotional video for the new items, Ikea calls the new table “stylish and sophisticated,” while also referring to it as “contemporary yet ageless.”

“We’ve been absolutely thrilled to see the launch [of] the new Pizza Hut x IKEA pizza with a fun, cheeky campaign that has proven to be quite popular with the fans already on the first day,” Ogilvy Hong Kong executive creative director John Koay reportedly said of the collaboration.