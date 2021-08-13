Here's how to win 15 years of free tacos and a trip to Austin

Famous Torchy's Tacos is celebrating 15 years of tacos with . . . 15 years of tacos for one lucky winner.

One lucky person will spend the next 15 years eating "damn good tacos."

What started as a food trailer on Austin's South First Street in 2006 has grown to a hot-sauce-infused empire of 95 locations of Torchy's Tacos across 11 states, To celebrate each drop of diablo sauce along the way the creator of the "damn good taco" is giving fans something to taco bout.

Now through August 31, pre-enroll in the Torchy's Taco Junkies Rewards Club to become eligible to win. In addition to the one lucky fan who gets 15 years of tacos, others will win a year of Torchy's Tacos; a VIP trip for two to Austin, the site of the first Torchy's location; a taco truck party for 25 and Torchy's merchandise.

In Torchy's earliest days, chef and founder Mike Rypka would spread the word about Torchy's by driving his red Vespa around town and giving away chips and salsa. According to Torchy's website, the earliest customers all said "Damn these tacos are good!" and a tag line was born.

"These past 15 years have been damn good to us, and we are beyond grateful for the love and support we’ve received from our loyal guests over the years," said Rypka. "To our earliest guests who took a chance on Torchy’s and lined up at the trailer in Austin, to the newest Taco Junkies joining us as we grow, it’s our great honor to serve you – and we want to thank and celebrate you for our birthday. Let’s get the party started!"