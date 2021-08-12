Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

FOOD
Published

The secret to a perfectly peeled boiled egg is all in the shake

We demonstrated the hack for Fox News readers in a TikTok video

By Genevieve Shaw Brown | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Boiled-egg lovers know there's nothing more frustrating than timing your eggs perfectly only to lose part of it in the peel.

Keeping eggs intact and getting every bit of shell off is as easy with this simple hack.

Genevieve Shaw Brown demonstrates her boiled egg peeling hack on TikTok

Genevieve Shaw Brown demonstrates her boiled egg peeling hack on TikTok (Genevieve Shaw Brown/Fox News)

After the egg has reached your preferred boiling time, simply place it into a coffee cup run cold water over it. Let it sit for about 10 seconds and pour the water out.

Next comes the magic.

@happiestmommyyouknow

Here’s the secret to a perfectly peeled boiled egg. #eggs #cooking #foodtiktok #foodhacks #kitchenhacks #fypage

♬ Taste It - Ikson 

Shake the egg inside the coffee cup for 7-10 seconds. The shell will shatter, making it so simple to peel for the perfect boiled egg every time.

Genevieve Shaw Brown is a contributing Lifestyle Reporter for Fox News.