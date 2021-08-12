The secret to a perfectly peeled boiled egg is all in the shake

Boiled-egg lovers know there's nothing more frustrating than timing your eggs perfectly only to lose part of it in the peel.

Keeping eggs intact and getting every bit of shell off is as easy with this simple hack.

After the egg has reached your preferred boiling time, simply place it into a coffee cup run cold water over it. Let it sit for about 10 seconds and pour the water out.

Next comes the magic.

Shake the egg inside the coffee cup for 7-10 seconds. The shell will shatter, making it so simple to peel for the perfect boiled egg every time.