‘Olympic Rings Fruit Platter’ will win gold medals at your watch party: Try the recipe

The Olympics are in full swing and if you’re looking for a delicious snack to enjoy while watching the Tokyo games, this fruit platter is for you.

The "Olympic Rings Fruit Platter" from the food blog Emily Enchanted combines a beautiful presentation – in the shape and colors of the Olympic rings – with the delicious taste of fresh fruit.

OLYMPIANS SHARE FAVORITE FOODS FROM TOKYO’S OLYMPIC VILLAGE DINING HALL ON TIKTOK

Emily Ploch from Emily Enchanted told Fox News her "festive platter" is "perfect for enjoying the Summer Olympics."

"I love to buy fresh fruit from the local farmers market, but you can use any fruit you like as long as you get the 5 colors of the Olympic rings: blue, red, yellow, black and green," Ploch told Fox.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the blog post with Ploch’s recipe, it took her about 35 minutes to set up the platter properly.

She also suggested that the rings could be made from vegetables with dipping bowls placed in the middle of the rings.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

To try it yourself, here’s the "Olympics Rigs Fruit Platter Recipe" from Emily Enchanted.

Ingredients

2-3 small, really curved bananas

½ of a lemon

2 cups of blackberries

1 package of raspberries

4-8 cherries

few strawberries with green tops

2 cups of green grapes

green star fruit

2 cups of blueberries

Instructions

1. Wash the fruit, slice the lemon and star fruit into thin pieces.

2. Start with the center black ring and work out from there. That will help you best gauge the space available.

3. Set the bowl where you want to start and circle the blackberries around it.

4. Follow with the blue and red rings.

5. The yellow and green rings should sort of cross over with the top blue, black and red rings as much as possible. For this you’ll need to play with the spacing and different fruits so you can create the look while still trying to keep everything looking full and staying in place.

6. Try resting fruits on top of each other, building around larger pieces and get creative!