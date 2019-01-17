How to cook steak in a cast iron skillet

Few meals are more iconic than a hearty cast-iron steak dinner. When paired with smashed potatoes, roasted asparagus and a wedge salad, steak is the perfect way to indulge.

If you’ve never cooked steak at home before, it can be a little intimidating. That’s why we came up with this simple steak recipe that’s so easy, you could make it any day of the week. Our method involves just three things: kosher salt, a fresh steak and a cast-iron skillet.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon kosher salt, divided

1 beef New York strip or ribeye steak (1 pound), 1-inch thick

Step 1: Season Steak

When making steak, you want to make sure it’s well-seasoned. You don’t need a lot of fancy flavors to make the meat taste amazing. In fact, we opt only for salt—just make sure that it’s kosher. Salt with a smaller grain, such as table salt, breaks down faster and can give your steak a briny flavor.

To season, start by removing the steak from the refrigerator and generously sprinkle two teaspoons of kosher salt on all sides of the filet. Let it stand for 45-60 minutes. This resting period gives the meat enough time to absorb the salt.

Step 2: Heat Skillet and Prep Steak

The other key to a delicious steak is heat. And since that signature sear comes from a sizzling hot pan, a cast-iron skillet is the way to go. This hearty pan gets extremely hot and also retains heat for a long time, making it the perfect vessel for steak. You’ll want to preheat your pan over high heat for 4-5 minutes, or until very hot. Then, pat your steak dry with paper towels and sprinkle the remaining teaspoon of salt in the bottom of the skillet. Now you’re ready to sear!

Step 3: Sear Steak

Place the steak into the skillet and cook until it’s easily moved. This takes between one and two minutes. Carefully flip the steak, placing it in a different section of the skillet so it can pick up more of the sprinkled salt. Cook for 30 seconds, and then begin moving the steak around, occasionally pressing slightly to ensure even contact with the skillet. Moving the steak around the pan helps it cook faster and more evenly.

Step 4: Cook as Desired

Continue turning and flipping the steak until it’s cooked to your desired degree of doneness. Let the steak rest for 10 minutes before cutting in.

How long does it take to cook steak on cast-iron?

In total, the steak should be in the pan for less than 5 minutes, depending on your desired doneness. Prepping the meat and pan takes a little effort, but the cook time is short and sweet since you’re using such an extreme temperature.

How do you cook a medium rare steak in a cast-iron skillet?

When cooking steak to your desired doneness, a meat thermometer is your best friend. A thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the meat should read:

Medium-rare:135 degrees

Medium: 140 degrees

Medium-well: 145 degrees.

Keep in mind that the steak will continue to cook a little bit after it’s been removed from the pan, so aim for a few degrees shy of your desired temperature.