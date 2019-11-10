Hooters Girls applications are on the rise

People must really like serving chicken wings.

Applications to be Hooters Girls are reportedly on the rise at the restaurant’s New York City location. According to women who work there, it’s actually an incredibly positive work environment.

“It’s a controlled environment here,” Victoria Cummings, 24, told The New York Post. “Unlike the streets and subways.”

Andrea Hill, the managing director of a midtown Hooters, also spoke with the outlet. While she acknowledged the stigma surrounding the chain, women who work at the restaurant are likely to form “lifelong friendships.” On top of that, Hill owes her career to working at the restaurant.

“I went from serving wings to having a seat in the boardroom,” she told The New York Post. “Sometimes when I meet people, I can see the look on their faces when I say I work at Hooters, but then I change their minds real fast.”

The restaurant, which hasn’t changed its iconic uniform since the ‘80s, has struggled in the modern world. Despite efforts to attract millennials, “the number of Hooters locations in the US has dropped by more than 7 percent from 2012 to 2016,” Business Insider reported in 2017.

Despite those issues, it appears that Hooters won’t have any problems bringing on new recruits.

In early August, the restaurant chain announced its very own line of premium “Hooters Spirits,” to be available at restaurants and select “leading retailers” come autumn.

“Hooters Spirits will deliver on the same high-quality experience that Hooters guests have enjoyed for decades at our iconic restaurants,” reads a press release, which adds that Hooters Spirits are “perfect for every celebratory moment.”

The line includes eight different spirits, including a corn-based Hooters Vodka; Hooters Gin; a Hooters Light Rum and a Hooters Dark Rum; Hooters Tequila in both Silver and Gold varieties; a two-year-aged Hooters American Whiskey; and a Hooters Heat Cinnamon Whiskey.

Fox News' Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.