Handful of Chick-fil-A restaurants experimenting with tabletop 'call buttons'

Dreams are coming true for a few lucky Chick-fil-A lovers who wish to receive their food at the touch of a button.

Locations in San Antonio, Denver and Indianapolis are experimenting with in-dining “call buttons,” which were first featured in Houston.

A rep for Chick-fil-A confirmed to Fox News on Friday that the operators of seven stores were responsible for implementing the feature, but said the Atlanta-based eatery has no current plans to bring the Kallpod touch-buttons to the remainder of the chain's 2,300 locations.

As for the seven restaurants in Texas, Colorado and Indiana, it works like this: After placing an order, patrons can punch buttons to request the manager, service, or order more food items.

According to Nation’s Restaurant News, before installing the call buttons, the pioneering Houston-area Chick-fil-A locations were averaging between $30 and $45 daily from guests ordering a second time at the table after placing the initial order at the counter. Now, with the aid of Kallpod technology, the locations have been raking in an extra $200 to $350 each day.

“Before we introduced Kallpod, you would hear guests say they were interested in trying a [ice cream] cone but didn’t want to order it with their first order placed at the counter,” Devin Deshotel, chief operations officer for the Houston franchise units, told the outlet. “Now, I often hear guests say that they are going to place their first order and will order the cone at the table.”

To date, Kallpod ordering technology is mostly featured in various “hotels, stadiums and arenas,” the Atlanta Business Chronicle reports.

