Guy Fieri opens Flavortown Kitchen delivery-only restaurants across US

Anyone who has watched Guy Fieri and wondered where, exactly, Flavortown is located may soon discover one in their own backyard.

The chef and Food Network personality recently opened a new delivery-only restaurant chain, Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen, with locations in 23 states and Washington D.C.

The eateries offer the kind of big-taste foods that Fieri is known for, with items like burgers, wings and jalapeno poppers on the menu. Dishes include Fieri-favorite ingredients like "super melty cheese," "Donkey sauce" and "Chicken Guy" seasoning.

The chain is a partnership between Fieri and Robert Earl, the Planet Hollywood founder who has previously worked with Fieri on their Chicken Guy chain, Eater reported.

Flavortown is operating out of other restaurants’ "ghost kitchens," according to the report.

So-called ghost kitchens have been opening in restaurants across the country amid the coronavirus pandemic as dining rooms have been closed or faced greatly reduced capacity, while meal-delivery services have seen large increases in use.

Many of the Flavortown Kitchen locations share addresses with chains like Brio Italian Grille and Buca di Beppo, which are owned by Earl’s company, Earl Enterprise. Some of the addresses are also being used by other delivery-only eateries like MrBeast Burger, a ghost kitchen restaurant recently launched by the YouTuber who goes by the same name.

While diners won’t be able to visit Flavortown Kitchen, it is available from delivery services operated by DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub in areas where the ghost kitchens have opened.

Fieri has been busy supporting restaurants and their workers during the pandemic. He helped raise millions of dollars for the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund he created with the National Restaurant Association.

In the early days of the pandemic, Fieri personally bought $50,000 in gift cards from local restaurants, the Associated Press previously reported. He has also joined Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy’s efforts to support restaurants with the Barstool Fund, which has given money to small business owners.