Grocery store customer tackled for coughing, spitting on produce amid coronavirus outbreak, could face charges

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Coughing on food could land you in serious trouble.

Shoppers at a grocery store in Massachusetts reportedly tackled and held a man to the ground after he allegedly coughed and spit on produce in the store. Authorities have said they do not believe the man has COVID-19, but he was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation.

The incident occurred Saturday at a Stop & Shop in Kingston, Mass., WHAM 13 reported. Footage of the incident appears to show several people holding the man down while he demands that they let go of him.

The Kingston Massachusetts Police Department issued a press release on its Facebook page, confirming that officers responded to reports of a disturbance shortly before noon on Saturday.

KROGER TO LIMIT NUMBER OF SHOPPERS IN STORES TO HELP 'FLATTEN THE CURVE' AMID CORONAVIRUS HEALTH CRISIS

The statement said: “It is alleged that a 65-year-old male from Duxbury was coughing and spitting and became confrontational with staff and witnesses. The incident escalated into a physical confrontation.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The police also confirmed that they do not believe that the suspect is infected with COVID-19, but out of “extreme caution” he was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation. Authorities also said the grocery store has barred the man from returning.

The statement said that “the Kingston Police Department is pursuing an application for criminal complaint which may involve the following criminal charges: Assault & Battery w/ Dangerous Weapon (shod foot), Assault and Battery, Destruction of Property (produce).”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

In a Facebook post from a man who says he witnessed the event, he wrote: “Some guy at Stop and Shop in Kingston was coughing and spitting on the produce, he didn’t last long. He fought an employee and good customers took him down until the cops arrived.”