Kroger to limit number of shoppers in stores to help 'flatten the curve' amid coronavirus health crisis

Kroger supermarkets will soon be limiting the number of customers allowed inside its stores at once, the chain announced Monday in a press release outlining its latest safety measure amid the coronavirus health crisis

The Kroger Family of Companies, which includes Kroger and its many subsidiary chains, announced that its nearly 2,800 stores would be limiting capacity by half, and only allowing entry to a restricted number of people based on each store’s square footage. Kroger added that it would be monitoring store capacities with the help of something called QueVision, a technological tool that uses infrared sensors to survey traffic.

The policy goes into effect Tuesday, Kroger said.

“Kroger’s introduction of customer capacity limits is one more way we are doing our part to flatten the curve while operating as an essential business, providing our customers with access to fresh, affordable food and products,” said Mary Ellen Adcock, Kroger’s senior vice president of operations, in a press release issued Tuesday. “During this national pandemic, we are committed to adopting preventive measures to help protect the safety and health of our associates, customers and communities.”

A representative for Kroger confirmed to Fox News that this latest safety measure will be adopted not only by Kroger, but also its banner brands, including Ralph’s, Fred Meyers, King Soopers and Mariano’s, among others.

Kroger had previously announced several new protocols aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus over the past several weeks, including the installation of plexiglass barriers between customers and staff at checkout lanes, as well as social-distancing markers on the floor. Kroger supermarkets are also encouraging staff to self-monitor their temperatures and stay home when sick. Some locations are even installing one-way lanes in aisles, to better control the traffic and reduce the risk of customers crowding in certain areas of the store.

The Kroger Company, which is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, currently operates 2,758 supermarket locations under more than a dozen names.